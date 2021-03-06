Braun Strowman To Demand Apology From Shane McMahon On RAW

The new feud between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman will continue during Monday’s WWE RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that The Monster Among Men will be on Monday’s RAW to demand an apology from McMahon after his recent complaints over how he’s been treated. It’s believed that this storyline will lead to Strowman vs. McMahon at WrestleMania 37, but that has not been confirmed.

As noted, WWE has also announced that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will host his Almighty WWE Title Celebration during Monday’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW.