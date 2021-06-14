Braun Strowman Trends On Social Media During NXT Takeover: In Your House

Former WWE star Braun Strowman commented on Raquel Gonzalez’s victory at WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House. Here is what Strowman wrote:
She could beat all the guys in Nxt also!!!
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
A fan responded to Strowman and said that Strowman had bigger pecs than Gonzalez. This led to Strowman calling out the fan:
Don’t come on my page trying to throw shade then delete your post like a like baby back bitch!!!!
Strowman then boasted about how he trended on the social media network:
Oh and while I’m on fire this as well!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZuvulcgfTh
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021