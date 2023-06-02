Braun Strowman Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery, Issues Statement, Thanks WWE & Fans

Braun Strowman underwent neck fusion surgery on Thursday.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Strowman has been out with an unspecified injury and is not expected to return anytime soon. He was removed from consideration for any WWE creative ideas, and one source speculated that he might need surgery.

In an update, Strowman announced on Instagram this morning that he had level 1 fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. Dr. Cordover performed the surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Strowman shared a behind-the-scenes video of his surgery in Birmingham. In the video caption, the Monster of All Monsters thanked WWE and his fans.

“Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the up most care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the #Terminator ) I’ll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes. Much Love, Adam Scherr,” he wrote.

In the 2023 WWE Draft, Strowman and his tag team partner Ricochet were drafted to RAW. While Ricochet has been used, Braun has not wrestled since their RAW Draft victory over Alpha Academy on May 1. Strowman suffered a concussion in late April but was cleared to compete one week later by doctors. He has only worked twice since being cleared: the aforementioned match on May 1, and a Triple Threat tag team match on the April 28 SmackDown Draft show, against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, as well as the winners, The Street Profits.

Strowman’s full post is available below: