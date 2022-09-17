Braun Strowman’s In-Ring Return Confirmed for Next Week, Updated SmackDown Line-Up

Braun Strowman is set to return to the WWE ring next week.

WWE has announced that Strowman will face Otis on SmackDown next Friday in Salt Lake City, UT.

On the September 5 RAW, The Monster of All Monsters made a surprise WWE return, wreaking havoc in a Fatal 4 Way with Alpha Academy, The New Day, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios. On the September 9 SmackDown, Strowman defeated Alpha Academy once more. Strowman blasted through a segment with Maximum Male Models showcasing their Back To School Collection on this week’s SmackDown. Chad Gable then interrupted him, acting as a distraction while Otis attacked Strowman from behind.

Strowman ended up beating down Otis and fighting off Gable when he charged into the ring. Otis kept coming and eventually put Strowman down in the middle of the ring with a World’s Strongest Slam. Strowman reappeared, angrier than ever, but Alpha Academy retreated from the ring before he could reach him. The two sides then exchanged yells from the ring and the floor, with Gable preventing Otis from returning to the ring.

The match next week will be Strowman’s first in WWE since the 2021 WrestleMania Backlash event, when then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retained his title over Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat. Strowman’s most recent WWE singles match was a victory over McIntyre on April 26, 2021 RAW. Strowman’s most recent match appears to have been on July 31 at the CYN vs. AML: Awakening event, where he teamed with EC3 and Austin Aries to defeat John Skyler, Zane Dawson, and Dave Dawson in a six-man match.

Here is the updated announced line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, along with footage of Strowman and Alpha Academy from this week’s show:

* Braun Strowman vs. Otis

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to the show after tomorrow’s Las Vegas press conference with Logan Paul