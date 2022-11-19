Braun Strowman’s Social Media Comments Referenced on WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet, to which AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay all responded.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, there was a backstage brawl between Strowman and Ricochet to promote their World Cup tournament match on next week’s show. “You are looking way to far into the future. If you keep looking past these ‘flippy flippers’ – your words not mine – it might come back to bite you,” Ricochet said to Strowman.

Click here for full WWE SmackDown results. Here is a clip from the segment: