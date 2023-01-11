Bray Wyatt Acknowledges Fan’s Concern About His WWE Future

Due to their rocky working relationship in the past, fans have been concerned about Bray Wyatt’s future with WWE if Vince McMahon takes over main roster creative from WWE.

Vince returned to WWE on January 6th after being reinstated to the Board of Directors. Stephanie McMahon left the company on Tuesday. She had previously served as co-CEO with Nick Khan. It was announced hours later that Vince had been elected as Executive Chairman of the Board.

While Vince was in charge, Wyatt was released in 2021. According to reports, McMahon was simply “done” with Wyatt because he didn’t like him personally and would scream derogatory things at him about his physique. McMahon did this because Wyatt challenged creative and pointed out bad decisions, which McMahon didn’t like, so Wyatt was labelled as having a “bad attitude.”

Road Dogg also previously stated that McMahon ruined Wyatt’s character, while Matt Hardy stated once that McMahon would punish and insult Wyatt for speaking out about creative.

One fan expressed concern for Wyatt now that Vince has returned to the company after resigning last summer. After hearing about Stephanie’s departure, Wyatt liked the tweet that was posted.

The fan tweet is below: