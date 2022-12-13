Bray Wyatt – Alexa Bliss Latest, Bliss Becomes #1 Contender For the RAW Women’s Title

Alexa Bliss has earned a shot at RAW Women’s title.

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW began with Alexa Bliss defeating Bayley to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who sat ringside.

Becky Lynch attacked WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai before chasing them away with a steel chair. After the match, Belair entered the ring, raised the title in the air, and offered Bliss a handshake. Instead, Bliss wanted to hug, and they hugged as Bray Wyatt’s logo flashed on the big screen. Bliss jerked Belair into position for Sister Abigail, but she snapped out of it. As she rushed out of the ring, Bliss apologized to Belair.

WWE has not announced a date for Bliss vs. Belair.

Here are some highlights from the match and segments RAW at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI: