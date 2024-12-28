Bray Wyatt And Brodie Lee’s Kids Share The Ring After WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper) following the dark match at Friday’s WWE SmackDown. The emotional moment was captured on video (see below).

Strowman, a former member of The Wyatt Family led by Wyatt and featuring Lee and Erick Rowan, reflected on the impact of his late friends. Lee tragically passed away in December 2020 at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue, while Wyatt died of a heart attack in August 2023.

After the night’s second dark match, which saw Jey Uso take on Chad Gable, the New Bloodline attacked Jey. This led to Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman coming out to make the save. Grabbing the microphone, Strowman shared how he has faced difficult times in recent years, including the loss of close friends Wyatt and Lee.

Jey Uso then revealed that Bray Wyatt’s widow, JoJo, and their children were in attendance. In a touching moment, members of Wyatt and Lee’s families, including their children, were brought into the ring to celebrate and honor their legacies.

The tribute was a moving reminder of the bonds formed in wrestling and the lasting impact Wyatt and Lee had on their peers and fans alike.