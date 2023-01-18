Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married.

The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place.

Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.

The former WWE ring announcer/Total Divas star revealed on The Bella Podcast that they plan to marry at the end of this year.

“Well, We’re not officially married. Engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year, so we’ve picked our date and everything. I’m really excited. It’s fun. The kids are crazy,” JoJo said.

You can listen to the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)