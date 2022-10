After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:

This is why. I missed you too. All of you — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) October 9, 2022

Holy shit! So damn proud of you baby. 😍 @Windham6 — Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) October 9, 2022

