Bray Wyatt “Breaks Character” During WWE SmackDown Promo (Video)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event.

Wyatt expressed himself, “out of character.” He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.

He stated that a number of people had informed him that he had boosted their self-confidence and that he had even saved their lives. Wyatt acknowledged that the fans were there for him when he was finished and said “thank you, you all saved my life.” Wyatt continued to speak, but the lights went out, and the mask Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules appeared on the Titan Tron along with a cryptic message.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the mask Wyatt has been wearing is known internally as the “Uncle Howdy” mask. This is interesting because on October 8 WWE submitted an application to trademark “Uncle Howdy” and “Uncle Harper.”

Click here for a potential spoiler regarding someone who will be returning to WWE and may be working with Wyatt.

Here are highlights from the segment: