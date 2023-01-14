Bray Wyatt Claims He’s Uncle Howdy, Says Fans Will See a Rebirth at WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, after being attacked by Uncle Howdy two weeks ago.

Wyatt reminded himself that he is the “eater of worlds,” and that Uncle Howdy is his name. “I am him,” Wyatt said, and “I am Bray Wyatt.” He ended the promo by saying LA Knight should “run” in the same way he said it during his previous stint with the company.

Wyatt and Knight will wrestle in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in two weeks. During the Wyatt segment, they also displayed a new QR code that leads to an old video of Bray in the Firefly Fun House. To view the video, please click the link below.

