Bray Wyatt Comments On Big E’s WWE Championship Win

Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter today and reacted to Big E’s WWE Title win.

Wyatt praised Big E as being the kind of guy his co-workers line up to congratulate, and called his title win a good look for the company.

“I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look,” Rotunda wrote.

Big E responded and wrote, “Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness.”

Rotunda wrote back with a fist emoji.