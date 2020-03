Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and reacted to former tag team partner and rival Matt Hardy leaving WWE.

“Don’t go Matt [crying face emoji],” Wyatt wrote.

Matt responded with a GIF of the two and wrote, “I will always be near, my beloved compeer.”

Here are the full tweets-

Don’t go Matt 😢 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 3, 2020