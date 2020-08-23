Bray Wyatt Comments On Why WWE Cinematic Matches Should Be Finite

Bray Wyatt spoke with ESPN’s Arda Ocal ahead of SummerSlam for a new interview.

During the interview, he was asked about WWE cinematic matches and whether he thinks the company should do more of them. Here is what he had to say:

“Well, I think they’re fun and all, but like I said, I like being around people more. And those things, they should be — they should be select. There should be a few here and there, and that’s what keeps them special, you know? Especially after the humdinger that The Undertaker and AJ Styles put together, because that thing’s close to undefeatable, so… To be fair, it had Undertaker and AJ Styles in it. But you know, it’s something that you get to approach differently, so it’s wonderful for your creativity. But they should be finite.”

