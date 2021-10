Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter on Wednesday night with a teaser as he prepares for his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE to expire.

“2 more days,” Rotunda simply wrote.

WWE released Rotunda back on July 31, and he will officially become a free agent tomorrow, October 29.

There is on word on what Rotunda has planned for his wrestling future, but he is rumored to be headed to Impact Wrestling or AEW.