“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter tonight with a rare tweet, one of his few tweets since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. Wyatt referenced the zombies used at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view and asked fans if they miss him yet.

“Miss me yet? #zombies,” Wyatt wrote.

Wyatt has not been seen since the WrestleMania 37 loss to Orton, and there’s been no word on when he will be brought back to the storylines.