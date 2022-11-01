Bray Wyatt Confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Line-Up

Bray Wyatt is going back to the Saudi Arabian Kingdom.

During this week’s Crown Jewel go-home episode of RAW, it was revealed that Wyatt would be attending Saturday’s big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As of yet, it is uncertain what Wyatt will be doing.

The big Uncle Howdy segment from Friday’s episode, which you can watch by clicking here, comes right after Wyatt’s appearance. Wyatt was called a liar in the segment, which featured a QR code.

This will be Wyatt’s fourth occasion in the Kingdom. At Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, he and Matt Hardy defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to win the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles. At Crown Jewel 2019, The Fiend won the WWE Universal Title by defeating Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match. At Super ShowDown 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg regained the WWE Universal Title from The Fiend.

This Saturday, November 5, Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The updated card is shown below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance