Bray Wyatt Confirms Hand Injury (Photo)

Since rejoining WWE, Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed in many matches, which may be related to a hand injury.

Dave Meltzer reported last month that Wyatt was injured during a live event in December. Meltzer stated, “Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.”

As previously stated, Dijak appeared to have broken his finger during his match with Carmelo Hayes on NXT Vengeance Day tonight. Dijak tweeted a photo of his hand, and Wyatt responded with his own photo (see below) confirming that he has a hand injury.

Wyatt wrestled in the Pitch Black match against LA Knight last Saturday, and on Friday’s SmackDown, Wyatt appeared to form a friendship/alliance with Uncle Howdy.

Wrestlers rarely take time off for a broken finger, so Wyatt’s injury is unlikely to keep him off the mat. They’ll be able to do talking segments without having to use him much in the ring until he’s healed.