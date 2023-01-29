Bray Wyatt Debuts New Look at WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy and LA Knight Burn in Fire Pit

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight competed in the first-ever Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

The blacklights were turned on, Wyatt was wearing neon paint, and Knight was dressed in neon ring attire. The ropes were also neon. W

Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the unique match, which featured glow in the dark and neon elements, at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A tool box and a kendo stick were also used, and LA slammed Wyatt through the announce table at one point.

The match, which was sponsored by Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor, ended with Wyatt hitting Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring, right after LA smashed Wyatt with a kendo stick. Wyatt reappeared after the match, wearing a gas mask. He stalked LA up to the stage hit him with ineffective kendo stick shots.

Wyatt then used the Mandible Claw to lay Knight flat on his back on the stage. Uncle Howdy appeared from above on a platform, and Wyatt acknowledged him. Howdy smiled before flying off the platform and crashing down below to put LA through the stage. As Wyatt looked ahead, flames shot up and there was an explosion. Wyatt stared ahead after a replay, while a fire burned down below where LA and Howdy were. As Wyatt posed, the Firefly Funhouse puppets appeared on a high platform.

This was Wyatt’s first match since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 on April 11, 2021, aside from the post-Christmas live event matches in which he defeated Jinder Mahal.

Click here for WWE Royal Rumble results. Here are some highlights from the match:

