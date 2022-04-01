Bray Wyatt Instagram Q&A: The Fiend, Seth Rollins, How His Health Is Doing, & More

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Instagram late last night and answered several questions from fans.

As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas for his weekend WrestleCon appearances, his first wrestling gig since being released from WWE back in July, and commented about how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. Rotunda also told his fans he’d take six questions, but he ended up answering more than a dozen. He wrote, “I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises. #Windham6”

It’s interesting to note how many fans in the comments section had no idea about Rotunda’s WrestleCon appearance, and how many thought he came to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 with many speculating on Rotunda being the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. Rotunda responded to one comment on Rollins and said one day they will lock up again.

Below is the full Q&A from Rotunda’s Instagram post, along with the full post:

Q: Why are you in Dallas?

A: I’m here for @officialwrestlecon. But it’s whatever man. ‘Tis the season.

Q: Are you going to wrestle again?

A: I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything.

Q: When are you going to feed us baby birds? (reference to an October cryptic tweet)

A: Wrestling is so immediate. It took me some time to understand that everything else out there isn’t a live, weekly episodic chaos experiment. It took me a second, but I forced myself to be still until I was thinking logically. I’m all in the clear now. It’s the quality I’m after. My life’s work, my legacy was burned. But I promise you when I leave the earth my past will be far from what my legacy stands for

Q: How’s your health seriously?

A: I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything.

Q: Maybe he’s wrestling Seth Rollins?

A: I love Seth, I love him so goddamn much. Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free.

Q: Where is The Fiend?

A: you know where

Q: This is him trolling.

A: I’m not trolling shit. I’m answering questions. And this one doesn’t count!

Q: I swear, if you return to the ring in any way it’s going to be insane [fire emojis] I definitely miss your work and energy.

A: me too man, me too.

Q: Who is winning, Seth Rollins or you?

A: haven’t Tom Pritchard. I love that man (Rotunda did not elaborate)

Q: How did you come up with the idea for The Firefly Funhouse?

A: The Firefly Funhouse, at least the early ones, are a story about my life. I told you stories in there that happened live on television and many that you could never know. It was confessions. They were short, stylized documentaries about my life. That’s why they connected. They weren’t just about wrestling. They were an origin story. What I really went through, my struggles, my vices, my comeback, and the war that wages on. I hid so much on there just because I wanted people feel when they watched. Because believe me, I had every emotion fathomable during the making of those. My life, my art.

Q: Can you please explain The Kult of Windham?

A: you’ll see

Q: What is the most important life lesson you’ve learned along the way?

A: business is about thinking with your head not your heart. So I suck at business.

Q: What’s on your mind? Revenge? Proving your worth? Letting your ability do the speaking?

A: At first it was all I could think about. But revenge is a confession of pain. And I was hurting. I was angry. And then I healed. I remembered that every single time in my life that I have been challenged I come back better. I’m no stranger to pain, nothing has ever been easy for me, nothing was ever given. But people should know by now, you should never ever ever fuckin doubt what I am capable of.

Q: Are you allowed to use anything regarding The Fiend outside of the WWE? If so will you continue “his” story in other ways and other media?

A: There never was a Fiend, there was only me. I am the Fiend and I don’t need the name, mask or moniker. I just simply am.

Rotunda ended the Q&A with, “Thank you everyone! I’ll see you this week”

Stay tuned for more on Rotunda and his WrestleCon signing. You can see his full Instagram post below: