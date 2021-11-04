Bray Wyatt Not Interested In Wrestling For Independent Promotions?

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Game Changer Wrestling owner Brett Lauderdale was asked about Bray Wyatt possibly working for the promotion and here was Lauderdale’s response:

“I have never talked to Bray Wyatt, but my understanding is that I don’t know that our world is very appealing to Bray Wyatt.”

“There’s no secret message there. I think that he’s not interested in making the rounds on the indies. That’s my understanding. I don’t mean any negative implication that he said anything because I’ve never spoken to him. From people I know, that he knows and whatever, it just doesn’t seem like it’s something that’s on his to-do list anytime soon.”