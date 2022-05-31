Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Message Teasing a Wrestling Return?

Windham Rotunda, aka former WWE star Bray Wyatt, sent a cryptic tweet implying that he’s ready to return to the ring.

Rotunda wrote, “Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.

I’m ready now”

There was also a red circle at the end of the tweet, which some are interpreting as him returning to WWE. We don’t know for sure, and really, anything is possible. We do know that AEW and Impact Wrestling are interested in Rotunda, but his asking price is reportedly very high.

Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️ — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

Perhaps the asking price was set high on purpose to keep him pursuing other opportunities and projects. It appears that we will know about his next move soon.

Hell in a Cell is this weekend, so if a wrestling return is what he’s doing, it could be a nice time to return as Bray Wyatt. If he wants to go elsewhere, AEW Dynamite is tomorrow night, and AEW is known for doing big things after their PPV shows.

