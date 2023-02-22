Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Tweet Ahead of WWE SmackDown’s Firefly Fun House Segement

Bray Wyatt will make an appearance on Friday’s SmackDown episode, and WWE has confirmed that he will bring the Firefly Fun House along.

He performed this kind of segment during his previous tenure with the company before he was fired in 2021, in addition to playing his alter ego, The Fiend.

Wyatt shared a fan-made video with a cryptic message on Twitter. The YouTube video, titled “Thank you for everything, Bray,” was uploaded in August 2021. This was shortly after the company had released him.

Wyatt also included a cryptic red circle emoji, which appeared to be a “life is a circle” message.

WWE will almost certainly follow up on Wyatt’s call for the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, which Lashley won by DQ. On Monday’s RAW, Omos challenged Lesnar to a WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match, with the belief that Lashley vs. Wyatt will also take place at Mania.

You can check out Wyatt’s tweet below: