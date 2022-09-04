Bray Wyatt Received a ‘Serious Offer’ to Return to the Ring

Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has received an offer to compete in a wrestling promotion; however, this information has no bearing on WWE in any way.

An emerging wrestling promotion reportedly made a “serious” offer to Wyatt, and Fightful Select reports. There is no information available at this time indicating whether Wyatt is interested in the offer or whether he has accepted it. The source strongly suggested that the company that is going to launch within the next year is one that is owned by the actor and ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Prinze revealed that he had intended for Killer Kross, who is now known as Karrion Kross, to serve as the face of his promotion; however, Kross accepted an offer to compete for WWE once again.

The report from Fightful also mentioned that AEW had some interest in Wyatt and that they were keeping tabs on him. It was reported by Dave Meltzer a few months ago that Wyatt’s price tag was extremely high, and the general consensus is that he is not struggling financially because he was one of the highest-paid wrestlers when he was still with WWE. According to reports, Wyatt was not interested in signing with Impact Wrestling, despite the fact that the company allegedly made a very strong play for his services.

It would appear that the door for him to return to WWE is not completely closed at this time.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Triple H stated the following:

“One of the most – I mean this is the best way possible – crazy creative people I’ve ever been around. His mind just never stops thinking of creative but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff so without the harness, and without somebody to point the tornado it’s just all over the place. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative and it’s just everywhere but I love working with him.”

On Saturday night, Wyatt posted the following: