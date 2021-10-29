Bray Wyatt Reportedly Interested In Hollywood Projects

Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) is reportedly interested in Hollywood. A photo surfaced on Twitter today of Rotunda in Burbank, California at Warner Bros. Studios. The photo shows Rotunda and Jason Baker standing at what appears to be Gate 4 on the Warner Bros. studios property. Baker owns Callosum Studios and works with horror icon Tom Savini, and their teams were responsible for Rotunda’s mask for The Fiend in WWE, and some of the other Fiend/Wyatt Family props.

Baker captioned the photo with, “Just another day at the office with @WWEBrayWyatt”

There’s no confirmation on why Rotunda and Baker were at the Warner Bros. lot, but Fightful Select reports that Rotunda has been in Los Angeles as of late to field inquiries for potential Hollywood projects. WWE sources noted that this is far from the first interest in Rotunda from Hollywood as there was a pitch made that would have seen him participate in a movie before his WWE release.

Rotunda was also seen at the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Wednesday. It appears this went under the radar but Rotunda was also seen at the Utah Jazz vs. Clippers game back on June 18 in Los Angeles.

WWE released Rotunda back on Saturday, July 31, and he will officially become a free agent in just a few hours, on Friday, October 29. There is still no word on if he’s headed to AEW, Impact Wrestling, or some other promotion. As reported earlier today, Rotunda finally dropped WWE and Bray Wyatt from his Twitter handle.