Actor Kevin Spacey recently published a Twitter video which was compared to Bray Wyatt’s promo work in WWE. Wyatt issued a response to the video:

Every day people (falsely) accuse me of drawing inspiration from them. I laugh, because I am the only one that knows truly. However, when someone does it to me I get so excited!🤗

I wanted to be the first to say… I forgive you Kevin! No matter how naughty you are!

Merry X-Mas!

— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) 24 December 2019