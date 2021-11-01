Bray Wyatt Responds To Someone In WWE Saying He ‘Deserved To Be Released’

A source within WWE said the following about Bray Wyatt’s departure from WWE, according to Ringside News:

“Not being an apologist or a WWE defender, just telling you like it is. If you were running a business, and Windham was on your payroll, you’d release him, too. Between his backstage antics and the way he handled himself when making millions and millions while medically flagged, he really deserved to be released.”

Wyatt responded to what was said with a GIF of The Rock rolling his eyes and the following message while seemingly referencing John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard:

“Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon.”