Bray Wyatt Returns at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 (Video)

The main event at WWE Extreme Rules was the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Daniel Cormier served as the special referee, and a video package featuring Ariel Helwani as the narrator aired prior to the match.

They went from the ring to the second platform about 5 minutes into the match, and they teased that one or both would fall off. The only way the match could end in the ring was by knockout or submission. Riddle delivered an RKO that knocked Rollins back into the ring. Riddle then dropped Rollins in the ring with a senton off the platform. Riddle then compelled Rollins to tap out.

Riddle walked to the back after the match, and the lights went out.

“He’s got the whole world in his hands,” a voice could be heard singing.

Various Wyatt-related characters were shown in various arena sections.

Then they revealed that all of the characters in the Firefly Fun House had died.

Wyatt made his way out with a new mask. He took off his mask, revealing his face and blew out the lantern and the show faded to black at the end.

You can check out a clip and photos from Wyatt’s return below. Click here for complete WWE Extreme Rules results.