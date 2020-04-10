Bray Wyatt Says He’s Coming For Braun Strowman’s Universal Championship

It looks like “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is coming soon.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened with Strowman celebrating his title win over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. He was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, which led to an angle to set up the main event. Strowman later defeated Nakamura in the non-title main event, but was then interrupted by Wyatt, who was at the Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt recalled how The Fiend defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 36, and then addressed Strowman, who was watching from the empty WWE Performance Center. Wyatt referenced Strowman’s time in The Wyatt Family, and said he brought Strowman out of the swamp, and gave him hope, but Strowman turned his back on Wyatt, his family, and his creator. Wyatt then said Strowman has something that he wants back, which is the title on his shoulder. Wyatt warned that he brought Strowman into this world and will now have to take him out. Wyatt went to end the segment but Strowman stopped him, mocked him and taunted The Fiend. SmackDown then went off the air with Wyatt and Strowman staring each other down.

There’s no word yet on when Wyatt vs. Strowman will progress, or what WWE has in store for the two Superstars, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from Strowman vs. Nakamura, and the Firefly Fun House segment on tonight’s SmackDown episode: