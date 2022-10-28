Bray Wyatt Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown, Set to Address Demons, Updated Line-Up

Bray Wyatt has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1.

Megan Morant has announced that Wyatt will address his demons on tonight’s show, as seen in the video below.

For those who missed it, Wyatt spoiler notes for tonight’s SmackDown can be found by clicking here. You can also get big SmackDown spoilers by clicking here and clicking here.

The following is an updated SmackDown lineup for tonight’s show in St. Louis:

* Bray Wyatt will address his demons

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis and a mystery partner vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to promote Crown Jewel title defense against Logan Paul