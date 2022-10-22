Bray Wyatt Sends Interesting Message on WWE SmackDown (Video)

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt made an appearance in a backstage segment.

Wyatt “confessed” that he has problems and that he has always had them. He admitted that his anger can lead him in directions he shouldn’t go sometimes, but for whatever reason, he continues to be given opportunities that other people aren’t. Wyatt stated that he did not mind being left alone, but that he required everyone’s assistance, at which point the fans pulled the spears from his legs.

Wyatt stated, “I know who you are, I know what you’re trying to do but it won’t work.” He also said, “I confess that along this journey I am gonna do horrible horrible things and I will never regret them, I am just a servant now, I go where the circle will take me.”

You can watch a clip from Wyatt’s segment below: