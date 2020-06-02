Bray Wyatt Shares Interesting Childhood Story About Psycho Sid Vicious

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt told a very interesting story as it pertains to former WCW, ECW and WWE star, Sid Vicious. Wyatt told the WWE Universe about the time Vicious had broke one of his action figures backstage at a WCW event when he was a child.

“Part 1 True Story: When I was a kid I was playing in a WCW locker room somewhere with a brand new Rocketeer toy. Psycho Sid Vicious thought I was being too loud and I was annoying him. So I shot him the bird, like a man. And he promptly destroyed my Rocketeer toy.”

Wyatt then reveals that his friend Jason Baker recently purchased him a new Rocketeer toy, then slams Vicious once again.

“Today nearly 30 years later my great friend @bakingjason bought me a new Rocketeer toy and restored my faith in humanity. And guess what Sid, I’m the man now and you….. still suck!”

