Bray Wyatt to Make His First Live Event Appearance Since His WWE Comeback

Bray Wyatt made his big WWE return a few months ago at the Extreme Rules premium live event, and WWE has been cautious with his creative since then. He hasn’t wrestled a match, but has appeared on television for promos.

While there is no word on when he will wrestle again, he will make his first live appearance later this month. Wyatt is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26.

The advertised matches for the show are Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar in a Ladder Match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a “Pitch Black” match was proposed for the Royal Rumble and was being seriously considered. According to one company source, the match is for Wyatt.

Wyatt is also being advertised for live events in Atlanta, GA on December 27 at the State Farm Arena, Greensboro, NC on December 28, and Miami, FL on December 29 at the FTX Arena.