Bray Wyatt Trends After Mysterious Vignette Airs During WWE Money in the Bank

There was a vignette that aired during the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank PLE that featured a mystery person. Bray Wyatt’s name ended up trending on Twitter as a result of fan speculation on social media that the video was building up to his comeback.

With the Latino Heat Texas licence plate and the Olympic gold medals, the vignette may have made references to WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle. Additionally, the video featured The Dudley Boys’ recognizable glasses and Jeff Hardy armbands.

The aforementioned references suggest that this might be a new teaser for the WWE 2K23 video game or some other 2K project, despite fan speculation that it could be something involving Bray Wyatt, Gable Steveson, or someone similar.

The following was reported by WrestleVotes, “Don’t get overly excited about that vignette… #MITB”

You can watch the vignette below:

