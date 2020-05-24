Bray Wyatt Turns 33, Becky Lynch’s Best Career Advice, The Bellas ‘Sibling Challenge’

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt turns 33 years old today. On behalf of EWrestlingNews, we would like to wish Wyatt a very happy and joyous birthday!

YOWIE WOWIE! It's looks like we have a 𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 special birthday today! Happy birthday, @WWEBrayWyatt!!! 🤗 🎁 🐰 👺 🧙🐷 pic.twitter.com/c4rdPrcVbu — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

– The latest edition of “POP Question” on WWE’s YouTube channel features the best career advice given to Becky Lynch, along with various other WWE Superstars. You can check out the video below.

– The Bellas take the “Sibling Challenge” to see just how well the twins know each other. Check out the video below.