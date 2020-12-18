Bray Wyatt Tweets Message To Randy Orton

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter last night and sent a message to Randy Orton ahead of their Firefly Inferno Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. You can see Wyatt’s full message below:

Dear Randy,

It’s all a [heavy large circle emoji]

One ending was just another beginning

The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.

You can’t kill it

#WWETLC

