Bray Wyatt Tweets Message To Randy Orton

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter last night and sent a message to Randy Orton ahead of their Firefly Inferno Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. You can see Wyatt’s full message below:

Dear Randy, It’s all a [heavy large circle emoji] One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it #WWETLC