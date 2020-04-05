Bray Wyatt Tweets On Facing John Cena At Wrestlemania 36

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter with a late night post to promote his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 later on.

“Never meet you heroes kids, I have waited so long #Wrestlemania36,” he tweeted.

Remember to join us for live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night Two later on at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is Wyatt’s full tweet: