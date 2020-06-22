Bray Wyatt Tweets Photo Of The Wyatt Family, Says “Daddy’s Back”

Bray Wyatt made his return to Friday Night SmackDown in his original, “Wyatt Family” persona. To follow up on this, Bray tweeted a picture of the Wyatt Family, claiming that “Daddy’s Back” and to “Let The Sin Begin”. Could we be seeing the resurrection of The Wyatt Family?

Luke Harper (now Brodie Lee in AEW) is no longer with WWE. Erick Rowan has been released from WWE. Braun Strowman wants no part of Bray Wyatt, following their Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank. Therefore, it would seem that if Bray were to bring back “The Wyatt Family”, he would have a new clan of followers to do his evil bidding.