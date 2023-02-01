Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Gimmick Matches to Continue, Cody Rhodes Returning to Live Events

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight’s feud will continue at non-televised WWE live events.

WWE has announced that Knight vs. Wyatt in a Lights Out Street Fight will take place at Saturday’s live event at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA, and Sunday’s live event at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL.

There’s no word yet on whether these Lights Out Street Fights will include some of the neon gimmicks used in the inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, which saw Wyatt win.

Cody Rhodes will also make his WWE live event return this weekend. As of this writing, his opponent had not been announced. Rhodes released his calendar for the month, which included all RAW brand live events but no SmackDown shows.

Saturday’s show in Columbus is also scheduled to feature Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa, plus appearances by Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, Imperium, Rey Mysterio, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

The Usos, Flair, Theory, Rollins, Bayley, Lynch, Mysterio, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are also scheduled to appear at Sunday’s show in Pensacola.