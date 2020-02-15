Bray Wyatt Wins Dark Match, Wyatt/Hogan Smackdown Segment, WWE Backstage Guests

– WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt beat King Corbin in the dark match after this week’s 205 Live tapings, which ended the show for the night. The Fiend squashed Corbin in under 5 minutes.

– Hulk Hogan and Bray Wyatt faced off via satellite on this week’s Smackdown to promote Wyatt’s Super Showdown match against Goldberg later this month. Hogan was speaking from his B

– Mark Henry will make his WWE Backstage panel debut on Tuesday night on FS1. Ricochet and NXT Champion Adam Cole were also announced for a pre-recorded segment on this episode. Cole will discuss his win in the Six-Man Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion at TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018.

Current NXT North American Champion Keith Lee was previously announced for Backstage on FS1.