Bray Wyatt’s Latest Message, Wyatt Confirmed for WWE SmackDown, More

Bray Wyatt will make his first appearance on WWE SmackDown since The Fiend defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on October 9, 2020.

Wyatt did not appear on this week’s RAW season premiere from Brooklyn after making his much awaited comeback at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday night, but he did send a message to the WWE Universe. The promo featured the same warped Wyatt persona that talked on TV before Saturday’s major announcement at Extreme Rules, as seen in the video below.

Wyatt said something along the lines of, “I used to think that the prison in my head was the only place I could ever truly be free… Revel in what you are!”

Wyatt continued the promo by laughing and repeating the last line numerous times.

WWE then announced Wyatt’s appearance on Friday’s SmackDown Live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The teaser promo below speculates on Wyatt’s plans for his comeback to the blue brand.

WWE has not stated whether or not Wyatt will appear live in front of the crowd on Friday, but it’s worth noting that Wyatt is listed alongside other Superstars set to appear live on the WWE Events website, implying that he will be in the ring, in front of the NOLA crowd.

WWE had previously confirmed Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn for Friday’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown, as well as LA Knight vs. mn.sôör.

For what it’s worth, WWE still lists Wyatt as an Alumni member as of this writing. No information has been released on his future involvement with both brands. There has also been no word on who Wyatt’s first big program will be with.

