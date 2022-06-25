Bray Wyatt’s New Ring Name Possibly Revealed via New Trademark Filing

Windham Rotunda, better known by his character name Bray Wyatt, recently applied for the trademark “Wyatt 6” for use in clothing.

He has retained Michael E. Dockins, a trademark lawyer who also represents numerous professional wrestlers, including many who are employed by AEW. This does not imply that he is necessarily headed to AEW.

This may be the name he intends to use moving forward, according to the “Wyatt 6” file. Additionally, it’s his Twitter handle. The summary is as follows:

“Mark For: WYATT 6™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.”

He won’t be able to use the name “Bray Wyatt” because WWE owns the trademark on that name.

WWE reportedly had particular reasons for releasing Wyatt in 2021. Wyatt has a very high asking price for a return to professional wrestling, whether it be in WWE or AEW, thus he is still available as a free agent. Wyatt has only made a few signing appearances since leaving WWE, but he’s said on Twitter that he’s ready to make a comeback to the ring.

