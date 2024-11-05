Bray Wyatt’s Sister Mika Posts Heartfelt Tribute One Year After His Passing

Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, died of a heart attack in August 2024, leaving the wrestling world.

WWE released the documentary “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” on Peacock in April of this year. The documentary included interviews with Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H, and his brother Taylor Rotunda. It also included previously unseen footage from the WWE archives.

Wyatt’s brother, Bo Dallas, recently stated that Wyatt hand-picked the talent for the group because he had wanted to work with them before his death. The faction has been on TV since June.

Mika Rotunda, Wyatt’s sister, shared an emotional letter on Instagram more than a year after his death. Read it here:

“What a human being I had the privilege of adoring for my first 30 years. And what an amazing person I get to honor for the rest of my life.

They say there are 5 phases of it. Grief that is. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Last month marked 14 months. Feels impossible that I haven’t heard his laugh or hugged his sweaty neck. Or had him burst through my front door, talking too loud. Bringing with him this contagious and instantaneous burst of energy to talk about any and everything.

Honestly I think the old expression, “time heals all wounds.” Is for the birds. Because time doesn’t heal all wounds.

In fact, time can sometimes worsen a wound. If it doesn’t heal correctly or isn’t treated properly. I won’t tell you I’ve processed Windham’s untimely passing, or even come within an iota of the realm of acceptance. But, I can tell you— I’ve been awoken to so many things that I once took for granted. And pray everyday never to do so again.

Healing has been of precedence for me. Which comes in so many forms.

The other day, my niece Kendyl stood in my kitchen and recited the entire ride of Paul Revere to me. Before she could get to the last two stanzas, I started crying. In perfect eleven year old fashion, she started laughing at me. Then of course asked me why I was crying.

I couldn’t get the words out to say, “your daddy is so amazed by you.” But, she got the message. I know she did.

I’m taken back so many times, when I feel Windham’s presence.

When people pass, you always hear them talk about how they could light up a room. Or make anyone’s day brighter.

Well, for Windham— the best way I can describe his light was like Bioluminescence.

I’m so grateful to find his energy in his children’s hearts and even my own. To feel him in the warmth of the sun or imagine his glow in the moonlight.

I miss him terribly and wish so much I could be sharing all these days with him and our babies.

I’ll heal for you, because you’d also heal for me.

I love you more, Windham!”