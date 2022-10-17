Bray Wyatt’s Vignette From WWE SmackDown Had an Erick Rowan Reference

At last week’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, Bray Wyatt stunned the wrestling world by making his comeback to WWE. For the first time in over a year, the former Universal Champion made an appearance on SmackDown this past Friday.

It’s interesting to note that a reference to Erick Rowan appeared in Wyatt’s vignette that aired on Friday’s SmackDown.

Here are screenshots comparing the reference:

It has been reported that Wyatt will play a significant role in the future of SmackDown and will be a regular blue brand figure. The company reportedly has high hopes that his appearance on Friday nights will lead to an increase in ratings for the show. It was also reported that the Wyatt mask is being referred to internally as “Uncle Howdy,” although that name has not been confirmed by WWE. This week, it came to light that WWE just submitted an application to trademark the terms “Uncle Howdy” and “Uncle Harper” for general use.

WWE already has long-term plans leading up to WrestleMania for Wyatt’s group. There are no more details known, although it has been widely assumed that Joe Gacy is Huskus, Grayson Waller is Mercy the Buzzard, and Alexa Bliss is Sister Abigail. While obviously this won’t happen, there was talk of Aleister [Malakai] Black for this group.

You can watch footage of Wyatt's SmackDown segment below: