Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee

Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE.

White Rabbit had been the subject of teases from WWE for several weeks. Before Wyatt came out through a door with a new mask, which he took off and showed his face before turning off a lantern, WWE had life-sized Firefly Fun House puppets appear throughout the arena.

The fans were aware of the various things that were done to pay tribute to Lee. A light that was shining through the door when Wyatt walked in was similar to the one that Lee had in his initial promotional segment for AEW. Additionally, Lee wore the mask of Abby the Witch when he was doing the Bludgeon Brother gimmick with Erick Rowan.

On December 26, 2020, Lee passed away as a result of a lung issue that was not related to COVID.

Here are some tweets mentioning the tribute:

Yall can tell me if this is a reach but I thought this tiny detail/tribute to Brodie from Bray Wyatt’s return at #ExtremeRules tonight was pretty freaking cool if that’s what it was. Anyone else catch this? pic.twitter.com/iRJMnx2WOk — 💔𝐇𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐊💔 (@brienutbutter_) October 9, 2022