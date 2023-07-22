Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Is Said To Be “Very Near” As SummerSlam Approaches

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television for months due to an illness, and he did not appear at Wrestlemania 39 PLE.

WWE insider Boozer Rasslin stated that Wyatt’s return to WWE is “very near” and could happen at SummerSlam 2023.

The insider noted that plans for him to return are in place.

Officials have suggested and agreed on Wyatt’s next feud. It’s just a matter of ‘when’ regarding his return to WWE television.

SummerSlam has been discussed for his return and it could involve one of the night’s main events.

Wyatt recently resurfaced on social media to promote the “Wyatt pack” for WWE 2K23.