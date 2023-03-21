Bray Wyatt’s WWE WrestleMania Status Continues To Be Uncertain

There has been a lot of speculation about Bray Wyatt’s WWE status and whether he will be able to work WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, where he was scheduled to wrestle Bobby Lashley.

Wyatt and Lashley have both disappeared from WWE television. The Wyatt vs. Lashley match is no longer being promoted by the company, and it was previously reported that Wyatt was dealing with a “physical issue.” According to the most recent report, Wyatt dealing with an illness.

WWE did have an easter egg on last week’s SmackDown, as a Bray Wyatt logo was seen in a backstage segment with LA Knight.

There was no mention of Lashley or Wyatt on Monday’s RAW. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that no one knows what is going on with Wyatt right now because there was no mention of Wyatt and Lashley on RAW. Meltzer has yet to confirm whether the match will be removed from the WrestleMania card, but it looks less likely.

“Man, nobody knows what’s going on there. Not a mention of Bray Wyatt all night, not a mention of Bobby Lashley all night,” Meltzer stated. “Yeah, I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all. They did a little flash with that Bray Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company obviously. There was another video where they showed him briefly, so it’s not like he’s been scrubbed from anything. He was supposed to be at the show Friday night. Whatever it is, it’s a health issue, and the health issue hasn’t cleared up yet. If they were confident that it was, they would at least have Bobby Lashley out there doing promos and stuff.”

Bryan Alvarez proposed having Uncle Howdy be Lashley’s backup plan at Mania if Wyatt is unable to attend, and Lashley defeats Howdy so that WWE can do Lashley vs. Wyatt later on.

Meltzer added, “He wasn’t there tonight again, but he wasn’t booked for tonight’s show.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)