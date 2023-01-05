Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)

A new year, a new look for AEW Dynamite. They introduced a new stage, gone are the two entrance tunnels, into one big stage, which looks pretty good overall, the slightly different colour scheme is also nice but it was also a big show with how it was billed that had two championship matches.

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks

For the first match on Dynamite in 2023, this was a great match to start off the year. The match also contained some distractions by The JAS, which Starks managed to hold off to get the win. It’s great that Starks is getting this spotlight with Jericho, the only thing is hopefully the feud doesn’t drag on for seven months, but overall a great start to Dynamite.

After the match The JAS come down and attack Starks as they usually do, and something commentary mentioned that Jericho is now on a losing streak, having lost at Winter is Coming and now here. Action Andretti shows up once more to try and ward off the JAS, still selling the effects of the fireball. But all this was in vein as the JAS got the upper hand and ended up taking Starks and putting him through a table on the outside.

I like where this is going so far, Andretti is still showing up on TV which is great, Starks is in a mainline feud and Jericho is in a mini story of his own, possibly going on a decent losing streak, so I like how much is going on in this feud.

Hangman and Mox trade words

The segment started out rather simple with Hangman telling us that he should be back next week in the ring but he has one more test to go through. Moxley comes out soon after and the mics stop working for a time, until he grabbed a different one, they go back and forth on each other until eventually Mox gets the last word in and told Page this time he’ll make sure you don’t get up. I thought it was very good from both men.

Notably there was no brawl or anything of that nature. Because of Page’s injury, they couldn’t have any physicality or else the match that was made for next week, wasn’t going to happen. That was an element that Mox sold brilliantly, pacing around in the ring like he can’t wait for next week, but he knows if he does anything, the match probably won’t happen. It was a nice touch on getting a no contact week for these guys.

The Acclaimed vs Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal – AEW Tag Team Championship

Overall a pretty solid match here, Max Caster’s pre match rap was fun, making fun of Jarrett’s history in TNA. However, there was a false finish here that is concerning for the rematch they announced for Battle of the Belts. Jarrett and Lethal “won” the tag titles after Anthony Bowens foot on the rope was not seen by the referee, so the 3 count was made. Soon after, the match was continued because it was a wrong call by the referee and The Acclaimed picked up the win and retained the titles.

What is concerning about this is it shows there is a small possibility The Acclaimed lose their titles comes Battle of the Belts. Which should not happen yet, especially to Jeff Jarrett, it shouldn’t be happening, but we’ll see what happens come the rematch.

Bryan Danielson vs Tony Nese

One of the hometown guys on the show, Bryan got a phenomenal reaction, the crowd was incredible here. But the match was fairly short even though Tony Nese got an early advantage until it basically turned into a squash match. Danielson came up with the win shortly after. Then came the call out of MJF.

Out came MJF and what followed was wonderful. While there was some jokey stuff in the promos, the main purpose quickly became setting up the MJF/Bryan program until Revolution. MJF stated that Bryan needs to earn his way to be number one contender, so he will need to win every match has until February 8th in order to challenge MJF for the title at Revolution. Bryan suggested he choose the match type they will have, which he chose an Iron-man match, 1 hour of who can get the most falls. Honestly, I can’t wait for this to play out, because it is going to be fascinating how Bryan gets past each opponent, and how MJF inevitably retains his title. Phenomenal stuff from both men here in this segment.

Swerve Strickland vs AR Fox

This was a genuinely fun match between former Lucha Underground foes, Swerve got the win in the end as you’d expect and he’s got to build himself up as the heel until Keith Lee comes back as the fan favourite to go through Swerve and his heavy’s so to speak. So it should be interesting, even though we only know the name of one of Swerve’s associates, so it could be a good idea to establish them properly.

Darby Allin vs Samoa Joe – TNT Championship

Once again, Joe and Darby put on a great match, Darby entering the match in his hometown, and again taking som bumps that looked horrible. The match started after a pre-match attack from Darby, who also jumped off a ladder onto Joe at the top of the ramp, also jumping off the stage onto Joe with the skateboard.

Joe started to dominate the match but turned around after Darby did not lose to being choked out again and continued the match, not going down by Joe’s submission. The story really was Darby’s never give up pure babyface fire, and it paid off, because after two coffin drops, he won the match and the TNT title.

It was a nice moment with Darby winning the title in his hometown, and it is a hell of a way to start off 2023, but I could see this being the start of a big year for Darby Allin. From here I could see Joe and Wardlow continuing their feud with Darby doing his own thing and defending the title in the babyface way he does, so I definitely hope to see the TNT title continue to get this spotlight, and hopefully Joe bounces back from this, because his heel work has been great and I would love for that to continue.

