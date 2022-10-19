Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)

A very good episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly marred this week due to an injury to Hangman Page. However, there was some great in ring action on what was dubbed, “Title Tuesday”. There was four championship matches, all of which were very good. As well as a phenomenal promo segment from MJF and William Regal.

Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs Death Triangle – Trios Championship

Like all Death Triangle matches, they don’t have a bad one. This was no different in what was a fun opener between the two teams that faced each only a few weeks ago. So Death Triangle end up taking the win here. During the match though, PAC tried to cheat in a similar way to how he did in his match with Orange Cassidy. Both Fenix and Penta took exception to this and almost cost the team the win.

The teasing of dissension between Death Triangle is very interesting. Because its from somewhere you would not expect. Now I don’t think there will be a break-up of the group. It could happen and if it does the matches could be unbelievable between these guys. For now though, they are the trios champions and probably won’t be losing those titles anytime soon.

Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida – AEW Interim Women’s Championship

Another good women’s match, but I feel like the main things happened after the match. Britt Baker came out after the match, Saraya followed quickly and attacked her too. Not so long after that, A returning Riho shows up to even the odds against the heels. It now appears Toni Storm has another ally in this program.

The fact that Saraya got physical again this week, after it was announced that she was cleared by AEW doctors. Now eventually this could lead to a trios match, or tag team match. But I think at some point after that Saraya and Britt Baker will have a match one on one. I could also see Riho ending up getting a title match and losing to Toni Storm within the next couple of weeks.

Tag team title Number 1 Contendership

Finally FTR will get their shot. After being at the top of the rankings since around April, they will hopefully become number one contenders. A match was made for next week between Swerve in our Glory and FTR. I expect FTR will win the match, but I also think this is where the break-up of Swerve and Lee happens.

MJF tells his story about Regal

This was by far the best segment on the show. Absolutely unbelievable promo work from both guys. So William Regal is in the ring, and before he said anything, MJF interrupts. He starts to tell the story that has been teased for the past couple of weeks. He tells his story about when he got some work for WWE but ended up being unsuccessful. He then addressed an email he was sent by Regal that put a chip on his shoulder and made him who this MJF is now. I love how this is basically a story of why MJF is the way he is, it’s absolutely fantastic.

Regal then gets his time on the mic and kills it as well. AT one point challenging MJF to hit him, to see if he has the ruthless nature he needs. The demeanors on both men were just incredible, from Regal smirking, to MJF’s emotion almost pouring out of him.

The fact that they did this, and effectively had MJF show off what a babyface version of himself could be. It is a huge tease about the possible future direction where this could end up. He didn’t really act as a heel in this segment and by the end of the segment, he had the crowd chanting his name again. Just a testament to how good MJF is.

Chris Jericho vs Dalton Castle – ROH World Championship

A very solid match here. Jericho taking out another former ROH champion, continuing that storyline. There wasn’t anything involving Garcia this week but hopefully more happens next week. Outside of a sit down interview with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta just before this match talking about what happened last week, there was nothing.

It felt as though things felt slightly less important after what happened with Garcia last week. Like I said last week, hopefully it is just the next step in the storyline. But there isn’t much to report this week apart from Jericho attempting to attack the ROH commentator but was stopped by Jerry Lynn who came out to stop what was happening, he got a tombstone from Jericho.

Jon Moxley vs “Hangman” Adam Page – AEW World Championship

This match was very good, and probably would’ve been even better if they were able to finish the match. It was marred slightly by the injury Hangman sustained during the match, which is being reported as a concussion. Hopefully it isn’t too serious but he’ll probably be out of action for a little bit.

The match up to that point was great. Hangman rushed Mox while he was doing his entrance through the crowd. So the match started with what was basically a brawl in the crowd. Hangman hit a beautiful moonsault during their time before the match. Once they got in the ring things settled down a bit. Mox bled during the match. They traded clotheslines, then Mox came out and hit a king kong lariat on Page, who landed basically on his shoulder/head. In which just after that was when the match was stopped due to an injury.

Obviously with such an injury the show still had some time to go. Mox got on the mic in character and stated as to why he’s champion. MJF shows back up this time with his chip, and a referee. He teased a possible “cash-in”, did not do it because he wanted to earn it, and wanted to beat Mox at 110%. Challenged Mox to the match at Full Gear which he accepted.

This will be brilliant, the feud will be great but the promos have a possibility of being even better. Very much looking forward to it all. By the end of Full Gear I expect that MJF will be walking out as the new AEW world champion. I don’t see him losing, especially after how big of a deal he has been made into. Then to beat Jon Moxley who is basically the Ace of AEW will be perfect for MJF. This build has me very excited for what is to come.